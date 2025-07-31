England’s Abi Burton to make first Test start in World Cup warm-up against Spain

England flanker Abi Burton will make her first Test start in Saturday’s World Cup warm-up match against Spain in Leicester.

The 25-year-old Trailfinders player scored two tries as a replacement on her international debut against Wales during the Six Nations before again coming off the bench in the successful Grand Slam decider against France.

She will line up at blindside flanker in a back row which contains Marlie Packer as captain and Maddie Feaunati at number eight.

Props Kelsey Clifford and Sarah Bern will pack down either side of hooker Lark Atkin-Davies at Welford Road, ahead of locks Lilli Ives Campion and Rosie Galligan.

Scrum-half Lucy Packer will partner fly-half Zoe Harrison, with Jade Shekells and vice-captain Megan Jones selected as the midfield duo.

Full-back Emma Sing and wings Helena Rowland and Jess Breach form a new-look back three.

Marlie Packer will captain England against Spain (Mike Egerton/PA)

England, who play away to France next weekend, begin their home World Cup on Friday, August 22 against the United States in Sunderland.

England team to face Spain: E Sing (Gloucester-Hartpury), H Rowland (Loughborough), M Jones (Trailfinders), J Shekells (Gloucester-Hartpury), J Breach (Saracens); Z Harrison (Saracens), L Packer (Harlequins); K Clifford (Saracens), L Atkin-Davies (Bristol), S Bern (Bristol), R Galligan (Saracens), L Ives Campion (Loughborough), A Burton (Trailfinders), M Packer (Saracens, capt), M Feaunati (Exeter).

Replacements: M Campbell (Saracens), H Botterman (Bristol), M Muir (Gloucester-Hartpury), Z Aldcroft (Gloucester-Hartpury), S Kabeya (Loughborough), N Hunt (Gloucester-Hartpury), H Aitchison (Sale), A Dow (unattached).