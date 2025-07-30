Viktor Gyokeres could made Arsenal debut against Tottenham in Hong Kong

Viktor Gyokeres could make his first Arsenal appearance in Thursday’s pre-season friendly against north London rivals Tottenham in Hong Kong.

The 27-year-old Sweden striker completed his £55million transfer from Sporting Lisbon on Saturday.

Gyokeres, who was presented to fans ahead of the Gunners’ 3-2 win over Newcastle in Singapore on Sunday, has only had limited training time with his new club.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta told a pre-match press conference: “He’s only done today’s session, yesterday very little. We’re going to assess tonight how he is.

“If the medical staff are happy as well with his condition to participate in tomorrow’s match, it’s a possibility. We’re going to discuss that tonight.”

Gyokeres fired Sporting to back-to-back Portuguese titles, scoring 68 goals in 66 league appearances.

The former Brighton and Coventry player netted 97 times in 102 outings in all competitions during his two seasons in Lisbon, including registering a Champions League hat-trick against Manchester City last term.

Gunners captain Martin Odegaard said: “I think you’ve all seen what he’s done in his career so far. Especially the last season at Sporting, the numbers speak for themselves.

“He’s physical, strong, fast, good finisher, and intelligent as well. I think he’s a very complete striker.

“You can also see the hunger, the energy he brings. I’m really excited to have him with the team. He’s only trained a few times, but you can already see the quality, the energy, and the willingness. I’m excited to have a pitch with him.”