Luke Shaw says Man Utd have ‘no stragglers anymore’ as he praises Ruben Amorim

Luke Shaw fully supports Ruben Amorim’s demanding approach as the Manchester United head coach seeks to transform what the defender admits has at times been a “toxic” environment.

The 30-year-old is the longest-serving player at Old Trafford having joined from Southampton in 2014 for what was at the time a world-record fee for a teenager.

Shaw has experienced plenty of down moments among the positives during his time at United, with Amorim the fifth different permanent manager the England international has worked under.

The left-back said the whole squad needed to consider whether they were good enough to play for the club after May’s Europa League final loss to Tottenham and feels standards have been raised in pre-season.

Manchester United’s Luke Shaw looks dejected as he walks past the Europa League trophy (Andrew Milligan/PA)

“It’s not hard to see from the outside what it’s been like,” Shaw told reporters on their US tour.

“A lot of the time I’ve been here over the last few years, it’s been extremely negative. It can be quite toxic, the environment, it’s not healthy at all.

“We need an environment that’s healthy, that’s positive, that’s got good energy and happiness.

“I think when you have all those things, you feel free, and you express yourself more on the pitch.”





“His mentality, his demands – he’s extremely tough on the group,” Shaw said.

“He leaves no stone unturned, and I think there’s no stragglers in this group anymore. I think everyone has to put the team first. He’s made that very clear.

“I think he’s picking players on how he feels will be best for the team and that’s his choice.

“Us as players, we’re fully behind him and fully behind his ideas and what he wants to implement in this team.

“We feel like a real team, especially this pre-season. Since I’ve been back, the group is so together and that’s something we need to keep, to make us more of a family and everyone all together and we’re all driving in the same direction.”

United finished 15th last season and are currently taking part in the Premier League Summer Series in America.

Amorim’s side beat West Ham 2-1 in New Jersey at the weekend and are taking on Bournemouth at Soldier Field in Chicago on Wednesday evening local time, before facing Everton in Atlanta on Sunday.