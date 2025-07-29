World Rugby rebuffs Joe Schmidt’s safety claim over Lions’ match-winning try

World Rugby rejects Joe Schmidt’s claim that the decision not to punish Jac Morgan’s clearout in Australia’s defeat by the British and Irish Lions on Saturday contravenes the game’s player safety principles.

Hugo Keenan touched down with 51 seconds left at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, but the match-winning try was only given after the TMO had reviewed Morgan’s contact with Carlo Tizzano in the preceding ruck, which was ultimately deemed legal by referee Andrea Piardi.

Furious Schmidt, who had seen his Wallabies edged 29-26 to concede the series with one Test to play, insisted it was the wrong call, adding that “it doesn’t really live up to the big player safety push that they (World Rugby) are talking about”.

British and Irish Lions’ Jac Morgan (centre) in action during the Qatar Airways Lions Tour 2025 match in Adelaide. (David Davies/PA)

Rugby Australia chief executive Phil Waugh backed Schmidt’s view that it was a dangerous clearout and the try should have been disallowed.

World Rugby has been conducting a review into the incident in conjunction with Australia, the Lions and the match officials, which will be completed in time for Saturday’s final Test between the rivals in Sydney.

Chief executive Alan Gilpin, speaking at an event revealing ticketing details for the 2027 World Cup, has hit back at Schmidt.

“It’s disappointing when the reaction is one of ‘this means player welfare isn’t taken seriously’ because we have worked really hard on that narrative,” said Gilpjn, who revealed Schmidt will not face disciplinary action for his comments.

“Everyone knows we are putting player welfare, in its broadest sense, at the top of the agenda.

“You can see that from what we are doing with the instrumented mouthguards, all the research, the science, the investigations.

“The way the laws of the game have evolved in the last few years is all about ‘how do we have this great physical contest, but make it as safe as possible?’. That part is challenging, in terms of the player welfare statements.”

Gilpin insists Piardi and his assistants Ben O’Keeffe and Nika Amashukeli are being supported amid the backlash against the officials in some quarters.

And the World Rugby boss invoked Rassie Erasmus’ public criticism of Nic Berry during the Lions’ tour to South Africa in 2021 and the experiences of retired referee Wayne Barnes, who has spoken of the abuse his family received, to highlight the importance of protecting officials.

“It’s just making them realise they’re supported and that we are checking in on them. They’re a great unit. They’ve been together on this tour as a team,” Gilpin said.

“You’ll recall that in the last Lions series in South Africa, when the match official in the first Test was very heavily criticised…the mental health challenges…

“Wayne Barnes has talked about it. We’ve got match officials who, when they’re criticised publicly, see their families targeted outside the school gates.

“That’s not good, that’s not fair and that’s not right, so we’ve got to support these guys.”

Australia 2027 has released details of its ticketing plan for the next World Cup, with fans able to register to access the presale from Tuesday.