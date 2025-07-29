Tensions, Stokes’ fitness, Bumrah dilemma – talking points ahead of fifth Test

England’s gripping Test series against India concludes at the Kia Oval this week, with the hosts holding a 2-1 lead.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the key issues ahead of the fifth match.

Will tensions spill over?

Relations between the sides have become increasingly strained, with a time-wasting spat at Lord’s, some overly aggressive send-offs, plenty of sledging and the handshake row at Old Trafford. With just three days between games there has barely been a chance for cooler heads to prevail, and another highly charged contest must be expected. The team that channels their emotions best in the finale could claim an important edge.

Can Stokes hold it together?

Ben Stokes has been battling a variety of niggles this summer (Martin Rickett/PA)

England skipper Ben Stokes has had a wonderful series, including player-of-the-match performances in each of the last two games. But it is no secret that his body is creaking under the weight of his workload. He has already sent down 140 overs and faced almost 600 balls, with bouts of cramp and concerns over his knee, calf and bicep. It is almost four months until the start of the Ashes but the one thing England cannot countenance is their captain breaking down. Will anyone be able to stop him pushing himself too far?

Bumrah to go fourth?

India will be mulling over Jasprit Bumrah’s readiness for one more Test (Bradley Collyer/PA)

India tied their hands unnecessarily at the start of the tour by repeatedly committing to the idea that the world’s number one bowler Jasprit Bumrah would only play three Tests. The rationale, to prevent exaggerating existing back issues, was sound but the policy was always too rigid. Now they find themselves in a must-win situation with Bumrah’s allocation already used. The temptation to bust their own guidelines will surely win out. If it does not, England’s batters will be the ones breathing a sigh of relief.

One and done for Dawson?

Shoaib Bashir’s broken finger led to a recall for Liam Dawson, eight years after his previous Test outing. The Hampshire stalwart struck early in the first innings but did not bag another wicket, leaving him with just one success in 62 overs. He was tidy but toothless for long spells and England may conclude that they are better loading the attack with pace and relying on Joe Root for occasional bouts of spin. It is a combination that some favour for Australia and now could be the chance to take a look.

Will the bowlers finally have their day?

Bowlers will be hoping for more success at the Kia Oval (Martin Rickett/PA)

The combination of unresponsive balls and flat pitches has made for a run-fest this summer, with all four matches going the distance as bowlers toiled away for long, taxing spells. In all there have been 18 centuries and a further 22 fifties. Might the Kia Oval finally offer a plot twist, with ball getting the better of bat? Surrey have been known to prepare greener surfaces and there is a steady pattern of teams bowling first to exploit early movement. Neither side have suffered a batting meltdown yet but the conditions for a collapse could come together in south London.