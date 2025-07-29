Story not done yet, says emotional Leah Williamson as England celebrate Euro win

An emotional Leah Williamson insisted “this story is not done yet” as England’s celebrations following their Euro 2025 triumph continued in central London on Tuesday.

There was an open-top bus parade just after midday, as thousands of fans flocked to see the procession along the Mall, before a staged ceremony at the Queen Victoria Memorial in front of Buckingham Palace.

The moment was not lost on Williamson as she held back tears among the revelry, less than 48 hours after the Lionesses retained their European Championship crown by beating Spain in the Basel final on penalties.

The England captain said: “I’m holding back tears. I’ve been crying all the way down the Mall. This is unbelievable and it’s one of the best things we’ve ever been a part of so thanks for coming out.

“Everything we do, we do it for us and our team but we do it for the country and young girls. This job never existed 30 or 40 years ago and we’re making history every single step. Stay with us, this story is not done yet.”