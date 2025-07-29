Joao Felix leaves Chelsea to join Al-Nassr

Joao Felix has left Chelsea to join Saudi Pro League side Al-Nassr on a permanent deal.

The 25-year-old Portugal international moved to Stamford Bridge from Atletico Madrid last summer, having had an earlier spell with the Blues on loan in 2023.

He made 20 appearances for Enzo Maresca’s side in the first half of the season – but started only three Premier League games – before leaving for AC Milan on loan in January.

“We thank Joao for his efforts across his two spells at the club and wish him well for the future,” Chelsea said in the statement.

Felix has signed a two-year contract with his new club. Al-Nassr have reportedly paid an initial £26million transfer fee, although add-ons could see that rise as high as £43million – close to the sum Chelsea paid Atletico for his services last summer.

He joins his Portugal team-mate Cristiano Ronaldo at Al-Nassr, who announced his arrival with a short video on social media in which Felix said: “I am here to spread joy. Let’s win together.”