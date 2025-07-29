James Rew and Tom Abell launch stunning Somerset fightback after early wickets

James Rew and Tom Abell set a new record fourth-wicket partnership for Somerset as they recovered from nought for two to reach 338 for four on day one of their Rothesay County Championship match against Nottinghamshire.

Rew will resume on 162 on Wednesday while Abell was dismissed in the final over of the day at Trent Bridge for 156 having shared in a 313-run stand.

Mohammad Abbas (three for 49) removed opener Lewis Gregory and Tom Lammonby for ducks and Josh Davey in the 13th over to reduce Somerset to 25 for three before Rew and Abell led the visitors’ fightback.

Division One leaders Surrey lead Durham by 29 runs with five wickets remaining as the bowlers held the upper hand on the first day at the Riverside.

Colin Ackermann (51) top-scored for Durham, who were dismissed for 153, with Dan Worrall (four for 31) and Sam Curran (three for 22) both among the wickets.

Surrey recovered from 27 for three in reply, with Ryan Patel (58) leading the fightback before Dan Lawrence (68 not out) and Jordan Clark (19 not out) took them to 182 for five at close.

Essex captain Tom Westley struck an unbeaten 124 and shared a 132-run second-wicket partnership with opener Paul Walter (86) to help his side reach 350 for four against Warwickshire in Chelmsford.

Rain allowed for only 39.2 overs at New Road in Worcester, where visiting openers Joe Weatherley (62) and Fletcha Middleton (79) helped Hampshire reach 146 for two.

Yorkshire limited Sussex to 210 for nine at Scarborough, where home bowler Jack White took three for 21 from 17 overs including the wicket of visiting opener Tom Haines, who fell to a stunning catch at deep square-leg from the diving James Wharton.

An unbroken last-wicket stand of 60 between Danny Lamb (40no) and Gurinder Sandhu (24no) rescued the visitors from an even worse position.

Division Two leaders Leicestershire made a strong start at Canterbury against Kent thanks to Rehan Ahmed’s fifth century of the season and his third in successive County Championship matches.

The off-spinning all-rounder hit three sixes and 17 fours on his way to 119 and shared in a 164-run second-wicket partnership with opener Rishi Patel (85) as Leicestershire closed on 386 for nine.

It could have been better for the visitors, but they were denied a more commanding score on the opening day due to the bowling of former England leg-breaker Matt Parkinson, who finished with seven for 104.

Lancashire all-rounder Chris Green took six for 82 to help restrict Glamorgan to 260 for eight on the first day at Old Trafford.

Australian off-spinner Green’s haul included the wickets of top scorers Kiran Carlson (77) and Asa Tribe (61), with the visitors failing to take control having reached 199 for three in the 67th over.

Derbyshire all-rounder Martin Andersson’s century helped lift his side from 89 for five to 348 for eight at close against Northamptonshire.

Andersson hit 105 off 148 balls to keep Indian leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal (four for 116) at bay, with Aneurin Donald (37), Zak Chappell (32), Joe Hawkins (29 not out) and Ben Aitchison (33 not out) all aiding Derbyshire’s recovery.

Former New Zealand captain Kane Williamson is unbeaten on 104 alongside Leus du Plooy (42 not out) as Middlesex closed on 232 for three against Gloucestershire on a rain-affected opening day at Cheltenham.