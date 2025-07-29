Emma Raducanu and Carlos Alcaraz confirmed for US Open mixed doubles event

Emma Raducanu and Carlos Alcaraz have been confirmed as wild card entries in this year’s US Open mixed doubles event.

The mixed doubles championship will take place before the main tournament on August 19 and 20, where one million US dollars (£750,000) in prize money is at stake for the winners.

Raducanu and Alcaraz are one of six teams who have received wild cards so far and two further wild cards are set to be announced at a later date to take the overall number of teams competing to 16.

https://twitter.com/usopen/status/1950210980631253047

Eight of the total 16 pairs have received direct entry into the draw, including Emma Navarro and Jannik Sinner along with Iga Swiatek and Casper Ruud.

Britain’s Jack Draper is also in the main draw, paired with Paula Badosa and US duo Jessica Pegula and Tommy Paul will play together in front of their home crowd.

Other notable wild cards include Novak Djokovic and Olga Danilovic, while two-time grand slam mixed doubles champion Venus Williams will compete with Reilly Opelka.

Current US Open mixed doubles champions Sara Errani and Andrea Vavassori have also received wild cards.