Eddie Howe admits he is not in ‘full control’ of Alexander Isak’s future

Newcastle boss Eddie Howe has admitted that he is not in “full control” over Alexander Isak’s future.

Isak has been heavily linked with Liverpool after it was reported the 25-year-old was keen to explore a move away from Newcastle.

The Sweden striker still has three years left on his contract at Newcastle, who he joined in the summer of 2022 from Spanish side Real Sociedad, but has been absent from the club’s pre-season tour of the Far East.

Newcastle manager Eddie Howe says Alexander Isak’s future is out of his hands (Bradley Collyer/PA)

“He is still our player. He’s contracted to us,” Howe said at a press conference in Seoul on Tuesday.

“We, to a degree, control what is next for him. I would love to believe all possibilities are still available to us.

“My wish is that he stays, but that’s not in my full control.

“We have not received a formal offer for Alex, from any club. My wish is that he stays and we see him playing again next year.”

Liverpool are expected to step up in their interest in Isak – who scored 23 goals last season as Newcastle qualified for the Champions League – with their Colombia forward Luis Diaz on the brink of joining Bayern Munich.