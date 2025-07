A hero’s welcome greeted Euro 2025 winners England on Tuesday as a reported crowd of 50,000 lined central London’s Mall to celebrate Sunday’s historic final victory over Spain.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look at the best pictures from the day.

England fans gather on the Mall ahead of the parade (Adam Davy/PA)

The England team make their way down the Mall on open-top buses (Adam Davy/PA)

England’s players celebrate on the bus (Lucy North/PA)

Princess Beatrice attends the parade (James Manning/PA)

Fans gather around the stage on the Mall (James Manning/PA)

Thousands of people await the arrival of the England team (Yui Mok/PA)

England manager Sarina Wiegman and players take photos from the bus (Gareth Fuller/PA)

Lucy Bronze, centre, waves from the bus (Adam Davy/PA)

Buses carrying the England team make their way down the Mall (Yui Mok/PA)

Burna Boy on stage with Wiegman (Gareth Fuller/PA)

England captain Leah Williamson and team-mates celebrate with the trophy (Adam Davy/PA)

England players on the stage (Gareth Fuller/PA)

England’s Michelle Agyemang (centre left) and Khiara Keating lift the trophy (Gareth Fuller/PA)

Heather Small performs as England players celebrate on stage (Adam Davy/PA)

Pyrotechnics and smoke are set off during the celebrations (Adam Davy/PA)