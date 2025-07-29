Bryan Mbeumo relishing chance to play with Bruno Fernandes at Manchester United

Manchester United’s new signing Bryan Mbeumo says he is excited about linking up with Bruno Fernandes after completing his move to Old Trafford.

Cameroon winger Mbeumo, who scored 20 goals and provided seven assists for Brentford in the Premier League last season, signed a five-year contract last week to become United’s third summer signing.

When asked on the Rio Ferdinand Presents podcast who he was most looking forward to playing alongside, Mbeumo told the former United defender: “Of course, Bruno. Of course, yeah.

Mbeumo has signed a five-year contract at Old Trafford (John Walton/PA)

“Everyone sees in the past years. He can shoot, he can cross, he can do crazy ball. Yeah, for a striker, you just enjoy that.”

Mbeumo is hoping to nurture a chemistry on and off the training pitch with United’s Portuguese talisman before the club launch the 2025-26 campaign at home against Arsenal on August 17.

“I think it’s a little bit of everything. You earn experience from everyone. So it’s always good to speak to someone like this,” Mbeumo said.

“But at the end, I think on the pitch, when you’re smart like he is, I think you don’t even need to think a lot. You just need to make the run and he’s going to play you in the right space every time.

“But of course, you can have a little discussion to make him know how I prefer the balls and how I’m feeling the best to have the ball.

“But at a certain point, there is only one way, even if it’s not the one you like, you have to do the run and he’s going to put the ball in a good position.”

Mbeumo’s arrival at Old Trafford follows the signings of Wolves forward Matheus Cunha and Paraguay left-back Diego Leon, from Cerro Porteno.

United have recently been linked with Ollie Watkins – RB Leipzig’s Benjamin Sesko is also a reported target – and Mbeumo described his former Brentford team-mate as the “complete striker”.

Mbeumo said of Watkins: “I think he’s really complete. He’s like a complete striker. He can do a lot of things.

“He can drop with the set or going in behind. And I think this is really good for me or for a winger because you can use his space to fit in there. And he can combine as well. So, I think it’s really good.”