Sarina Wiegman urges more investment in women’s game at Downing Street reception

England head coach Sarina Wiegman called for further investment in women’s football to ensure the country remains a “trailblazer” as her side celebrated their Euro 2025 success at a “very, very special” reception at 10 Downing Street.

After successfully defending their European crown with a penalty shoot-out victory over Spain in the tournament’s showpiece in Basel on Sunday evening, the England team flew home to attend a reception hosted by Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner and sports minister Stephanie Peacock.

The team arrived just before 7pm, with Number 10 decorated for the occasion with St George’s flags draped over windows and bunting along the railings.

England’s manager Sarina Wiegman (right) takes a selfie during the Downing Street reception (Richard Pohle/The Times)

As Wiegman rose to speak to those gathered in the Downing Street garden she joked that “this is different from standing next to a pitch”.

She added: “I have to make my apologies (for giving) you lots of heart attacks. You all made it through and we made it through and that’s why we’re here now.

“The team is just incredible, we won the Euros but making the final, we’re already legendary, what the team has done and the team behind the team.

“Thank you so much for having us here. It’s very, very special to be here and to be in this very nice garden with the way you set it up with all these pictures, it makes it more special, it’s the first moment it sinks in a little bit because it was surreal what happened last night.”

Sarina Wiegman called for further investment in the women’s game during a speech at Downing Street (Richard Pohle/The Times)

Wiegman then used the moment to call for further investment in the women’s game, with the Government due to announce a new package of measures to boost access to grassroots football.

“This incredible team won the Euros and then straightaway sent a letter to you, the Government, asking for attention and asking for access to football for all girls,” Wiegman said. “Steps have been taken but we’re not done yet, we have to keep moving forward and we need a little bit more.

“I heard we need to change some things about taxes…I think we have that confirmation tonight. So let’s move forward.

“We need some more investment. We’re not there yet. In England we’re up there but England needs to stay the trailblazer, it needs to be the big example. The players first but also the FA, the clubs, the Government, the country, the fans – let’s keep being the trailblazers.”

In her own speech, Rayner congratulated Wiegman’s team on defending their title “with grit, with determination and with skill”.

“You roared, and I know I wasn’t the only one roaring with you,” Rayner said.

Chloe Kelly scored the decisive penalty for England in the shoot-out after goalkeeper Hannah Hampton made two outstanding saves.

The game had gone to extra time and spot-kicks after Alessia Russo cancelled out the opener from Arsenal team-mate Mariona Caldentey as it finished 1-1 following extra time.

After almost a month of competition in Switzerland, the team’s plane branded with the word “home” touched down at Southend Airport on Monday afternoon.

In a post on X, the team shared a photo of the Euros trophy draped in an England flag on a seat on the plane.

Holding the trophy, captain Leah Williamson was first to step off the plane alongside Wiegman.

Outside the airport, crowds were lined up to welcome the team and the trophy back home.

The team were greeted by fans waiting outside the airport (Yui Mok/PA)

A homecoming open-top bus parade follows in central London on Tuesday, where there will be a procession along The Mall and the celebration will finish with a staged ceremony at the Queen Victoria Memorial in front of Buckingham Palace.

A trip to the Palace or Windsor Castle may be on the cards for the winning squad as it is understood possible plans for a reception in the autumn are being explored by royal aides.

Defender Jess Carter has not joined her team-mates for the celebrations in London as she has returned to the United States ahead of Gotham FC’s NWSL match against the Chicago Stars on Saturday.