Rude wash-bag message from boss helped inspire England to Euro glory – Beth Mead

England boss Sarina Wiegman delivered a censorable secret message to the newly crowned 2025 European champions in the form of a wash bag, forward Beth Mead has revealed.

The Lionesses defended the title they first won three years ago at Wembley with a 3-1 penalty shootout victory over world champions Spain in Basel after extra time ended in a 1-1 draw.

It was revenge for their 1-0 loss to the same side in the 2023 World Cup final, but required a campaign of crazy comebacks and must-win victories in every match following their opening loss to France.

The England boss delivered a motivational message in the form of a toiletry bag (Peter Byrne/PA)

“Sarina had a certain little way of motivating us,” said Mead, after the Lionesses became the first English football team to secure a major trophy on foreign soil.

“It was great, it was funny, it was everything. She did it again tonight.

“She had a little toiletry bag that said b****** get s*** done, and b****** got s*** done today. That is it, drop the mic.”

Mead’s Arsenal team-mate Mariona Caldentey opened the scoring for Spain in the 25th minute, ensuring England would require a third consecutive comeback to make it back-to-back European titles and seal a third straight for Wiegman, who lifted the same trophy with the Netherlands in 2017.

Alessia Russo nodded home Chloe Kelly’s cross after the break to ultimately force a shootout, then sealed by substitute Kelly’s emphatic top-corner spot kick.

Aggie Beever-Jones had a memorable birthday (Nick Potts/PA)

Kelly’s winner was the best birthday present imaginable for major tournament debutant Aggie Beever-Jones, who turned 22 on Sunday and was serenaded by supporters who sang ‘Happy Birthday’ during the final.

“It’s such an incredible tournament, back-to-back champions,” she said. “The girls have done a brilliant job. I couldn’t have had a better birthday than this. What a present! This will be the best day of my life. I can’t quite believe it.”

Mead added: “It’s what dreams are made of, Ags!”