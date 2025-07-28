Pep Guardiola says planned break from football after Man City could be lengthy

Pep Guardiola has reiterated his plan to take a break from football when he ends his time at Manchester City and suggested it could be for several years.

Guardiola, 54, has been at City since 2016 but during last season’s slump in form he ended speculation over his immediate future by signing a new contract that runs until 2027.

The Catalan has previously expressed an interest in managing in international football later in his career, but has insisted he will take a break before any other role.

Speaking to GQ Spain, Guardiola said: “I know that after this stage with City I’m going to stop, that’s for sure. It’s decided, more than decided.

“I don’t know how long I’ll stop for, a year, two years, three years, five, 10, 15, I don’t know. But I will leave after this spell with City because I need to stop and focus on myself.”

Earlier in his coaching career, Guardiola took a one-year break after leaving Barcelona and before taking charge at Bayern Munich.

Last season was City’s first without a trophy since Guardiola’s first campaign in charge as a run of four Premier League titles – and six in seven seasons – came to a disappointing end as City were left fighting for a Champions League place before finishing third.

Guardiola said it was easy with hindsight to say that City should have been quicker to refresh an ageing squad, a process which began in January and has continued this summer with the signings so far of Rayan Ait-Nouri, Rayan Cherki, Tijjani Reijnders and Sverre Nypan – with James Trafford due to follow.

Pep Guardiola said he was determined to come back stronger next season (Martin Rickett/PA)

But when asked how he felt about City’s campaign being described as a “failure,” Guardiola said: “I’m delighted to have failed.

“I love failures. In this society where everything has to be perfect, where you have to post your food on Instagram… ‘Oh, how good, how happy I am’. Everyday we have to prove that we’re happy. Well, yes, I’m sad, I fail and I lose. So?

“Name one who doesn’t do it. The important thing is to give it your all and do it well. And I haven’t given up on that… Next year I’m going to do better. That’s what it’s all about.”