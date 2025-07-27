You’ve made nation proud – Prime Minister Keir Starmer congratulates Lionesses

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer has congratulated England on retaining their European Championship crown.

England beat world champions Spain 3-1 on penalties in the Euro 2025 final after a 1-1 draw to defend the title they won three years ago.

In a post on X, the Prime Minister said: “Champions! Congratulations @Lionesses – what a team. What a game. What drama.

“You dug deep when it mattered most and you’ve made the nation proud. History makers.”

The Prince of Wales was spotted in the stands applauding and celebrating with those around him – including his daughter Princess Charlotte.

William was among those to heap praise on striker Michelle Agyemang, who was named young player of the tournament.

As the presentation ceremony took place, William exchanged words with Agyemang, appearing to say, “Well played, fantastic, well done”.