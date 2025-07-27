Viktor Gyokeres presented to Arsenal fans ahead of friendly win over Newcastle

New signing Viktor Gyokeres watched on as Arsenal beat Newcastle 3-2 in their pre-season meeting in Singapore.

The 27-year-old striker completed his £55million move from Sporting Lisbon to the Gunners on Saturday and was presented to fans at the National Stadium before kick-off on Sunday.

One of Newcastle’s new recruits made his impact on the pitch almost instantly as Anthony Elanga fired the Magpies ahead on his first start for the team after slicing home from Sandro Tonali’s low cross.

However, the Gunners struck twice in quick succession when Mikel Merino tucked home into the bottom corner and two minutes later Alex Murphy turned the ball into his own net.

Jacob Murphy equalised for Newcastle after the break with a low finish from outside of the box, but Martin Odegaard snatched victory from the penalty spot in the 84th minute.

Arsenal are back in pre-season action against rivals Tottenham on Thursday, while Newcastle face an all-star K League side on Wednesday.