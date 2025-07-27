Marcus Rashford makes Barcelona debut during friendly win in Japan

Marcus Rashford made his first appearance for Barcelona in a 3-1 friendly win against Vissel Kobe in Japan.

The 27-year-old, who has joined the Catalan club from Manchester United on a season-long loan, was introduced at half-time before being withdrawn after 78 minutes.

Rashford had an effort saved during his first outing for Hansi Flick’s side, who took the win courtesy of goals from Eric Garcia, Roony Bardghji and academy star Pedro Fernandez.

Bardghji, another summer arrival from Copenhagen, put Barcelona back in front after Taisei Miyashiro had levelled for the hosts.

Spain star Lamine Yamal, 18, was presented with Barcelona’s famous number 10 shirt – previously worn by the likes of Diego Maradona and Lionel Messi – before kick-off.