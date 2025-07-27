Lottie Woad fires final-round 68 to claim victory on her professional debut

Lottie Woad claimed her first professional victory on debut as she won the Women’s Scottish Open title by three shots.

The 21-year-old former world number one amateur from Surrey finished with a final round score of 68 after four days of competition at Dundonald Links.

It was Woad’s first victory since turning professional earlier in July.

She entered the final round with a two-stroke lead and made birdies on the second, third, 13th and 14th before hitting a bogey on the 16th.

Woad made par on the 17th before a pinpoint approach set up a birdie on the 18th to wrap up the title.