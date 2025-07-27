Lions set up shot at history as Itoje leads way again – 5 things we learned

The British and Irish Lions clinched a series triumph over Australia with a game to spare following a thrilling 29-26 victory in Saturday’s second Test at Melbourne Cricket Ground.

Here, the PA news agency looks at five things learned from one of the great matches in Lions history.

Lions show their teeth

Keenan scored a last-gasp try to seal victory (David Davies/PA)

By overturning a 23-5 deficit, the Lions produced their greatest comeback of all time, which had previously stood at toppling South Africa when 10 points behind in 1938. A tour that for the most part has been a procession, finally produced its moment of truth for Andy Farrell’s men – and they responded by showing they have the character to match their quality with Hugo Keenan rising to the occasion when it mattered most. Winning Lions tours are the exception, not the rule, and 2025 will be rightfully celebrated.

History awaits

A series whitewash beckons in Sydney and with Australia surely having punched themselves out at the great gladiatorial arena that is the MCG, history is there for the taking. Even the immortals of 1971 and 1974 were unable to produce 100 per cent records, achievements that also eluded the 1997 and 2013 vintages from the professional era. Becoming the greatest Lions team of all time was the aspiration when arriving Down Under and, while the strength of the Wallabies may mitigate against that being a realistic aim, 2025 will at least be in the conversation.

Itoje turns the tide

Maro Itoje led the way for his side (David Davies/PA)

Staring down the barrel of a heavy defeat, Farrell needed one of his Lions to light the way and his captain duly obliged. Maro Itoje was the standard bearer of his team’s defiance by dominating the Wallabies with a towering physical display and, after nine successive Tests in the red jersey, the last eight coming as starts, he takes his place in the pantheon alongside the likes of Willie John McBride and Martin Johnson. As skipper, the England second row exudes calm authority but he also brought force when it was needed by squaring off with Will Skelton and interrupting Harry Wilson when the Australia captain attempted to influence a crucial late decision by referee Andrea Piardi.

Curry and Beirne shine again

Tom Curry starred again (David Davies/PA)





Wallabies not dead yet

As Australia stormed ahead in Melbourne, the poor preparation that led to their obliteration in the first-half at Suncorp Stadium was shown to be an even greater blunder than initially feared. What would the Wallabies have been like had they been given more than a warm-up against Fiji to sharpen the blade ahead of their biggest match since the 2015 World Cup final? Returning forward Rob Valetini and Will Skelton, both back from calf injuries, were magnificent and lifted everyone around them, but their team was clearly undercooked for the first Test.