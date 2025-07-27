Lewis Hamilton to start Belgian GP from pit lane after taking new power unit

Lewis Hamilton will start from the pit lane for today’s Belgian Grand Prix.

The seven-time world champion has endured a troubled weekend at Spa-Francorchamps and had been due to start 16th after he was eliminated in Q1.

However, Hamilton’s Ferrari team have confirmed he will start at the back of the pack after taking on a new power unit.

Hamilton described his performances so far this weekend as “unacceptable” after he started 18th and finished only 15th in the sprint race earlier and then failed to progress to Q2 in qualifying for Sunday’s main event.

Hamilton’s best lap was chalked off by the stewards after he ran all four wheels of his Ferrari off the circuit at Raidillon.

“I don’t agree (with the stewards’ decision), but I’m out,” said the 40-year-old. “It was another mistake from my side and I have to look internally.

“I have to apologise to my team because it is just unacceptable to be out in both Q1s this weekend. A very, very poor performance.”

Hamilton is without a podium for Ferrari – the deepest he has ever gone into a season without a top-three finish.