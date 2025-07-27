Belgian Grand Prix delayed due to rain

The start of Sunday’s Belgian Grand Prix has been delayed due to heavy rain.

The drivers completed a formation lap behind the safety car at Spa-Francorchamps before the red flag was waved.

An FIA spokesperson said: “Most drivers have reported poor visibility during the formation lap, hence the red flag.”

Pole-sitter Lando Norris was asked to report on the conditions. He said: “They are not ideal. I can’t see a lot behind the safety car so I can’t imagine what it is like for everyone else.”

The FIA has issued no update as to when the 13th round of the season will get under way.

The 2021 race in here in Belgium was abandoned after two laps behind the safety car – the shortest race in Formula One history.

Four-time world champion Max Verstappen took aim at the decision to suspend the start of the race.

“That’s a bit silly,” said Verstappen on the radio. “We should just run, like chillax. Jesus.

Oscar Piastri was told on the team radio that the delay could be lengthy (Bradley Collyer/PA)

“They’re way too cautious. And now the rain is coming, the heavy rain. It’s going to be a three-hour delay.”

Championship leader Oscar Piastri was warned of a lengthy delay.

“In about 10 minutes, they expect rain to be heavy, as it was in the last batch,” said Piastri’s race engineer, Tom Stallard.

“Then a 30 to 40 minute delay while we wait for that. (McLaren sporting director) Randy (Singh) and the FIA expect we will have to wait for that 30 to 40 minutes before we get going.”

An FIA spokesperson later said: “We anticipate the rain to stop at 16:00 (15:00 BST). We will then target a start as soon as the standing water has been cleared from the track.”

A race start of 16:20 local time (15:20 BST) was later confirmed by the FIA.