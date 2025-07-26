Morgan Gibbs-White signs new three-year deal with Nottingham Forest

Morgan Gibbs-White has dashed Tottenham’s hopes of signing him by committing to a “record” new contract at Nottingham Forest.

It represents a remarkable turnaround from earlier this month when Spurs appeared to have triggered the £60million release clause in the 25-year-old’s previous deal at the City Ground.

However, a potential move stalled as Forest threatened legal action over an alleged illegal approach for the player.

After weeks of uncertainty, Gibbs-White now appears to have been convinced by the ambition of Forest owner Evangelos Marinakis and has agreed to stay on improved terms.

The club posted on X: “A statement of intent from our owner Evangelos Marinakis, as Morgan Gibbs-White signs a record deal at the Club until the summer of 2028.”

Marinakis added on the club’s website: “Morgan is a special player – not just in terms of talent, but character and mentality. He represents everything we want this football club to be – he is a winner, talented, ambitious, fearless and proud.

“There was significant interest from various clubs, but we were determined to build our future with Morgan at the heart of it. I promised our fans we would not only compete, but grow stronger and stronger every season. Today is another big step in that journey.”

Gibbs-White, who joined Forest from Wolves three years ago, shone last season as the East Midlands side finished seventh in the Premier League.

He said: “I’ve felt at home at Forest from the moment I arrived. The support from the fans, my team-mates, and everyone around the club has been unbelievable.

“I believe in what we’re building here – and with the backing of Mr Marinakis and the enormous ambition he has, I want to be part of making something special. I’m excited for what’s to come.”