Lauren James will be fit for England’s Euro 2025 final with Spain

England forward Lauren James will be available for the Euro 2025 final with Spain in Basel, manager Sarina Wiegman has confirmed.

The forward was forced off at half-time of the Lionesses’ extra-time semi-final comeback over Italy with an ankle issue, but trained with the team in Zurich on Saturday morning before Sunday’s title decider.

James, like the other members of Wiegman’s full 23-player squad who trained, still needs to come through recovery, but her boss is optimistic the she will be available to take on the World Cup holders.

Wiegman said: “We had 23 players on the pitch today and everyone came through, so if everyone recovers well then we have 23 players available for tomorrow.

“I think we have many players that can impact, and we know that (James) can have an impact too, so that will be nice.”

Captain Leah Williamson added: “I think we have a team of talented players. Lauren brings something slightly different, just like the others, so obviously having that available is best-case scenario for us.”

Leah Williamson says her ankle injury is not affecting her (Nick Potts/PA)

Williamson survived her own injury scare in Switzerland when she rolled her ankle in extra time of their spectacular quarter-final, penalty-shootout comeback against Sweden, but returned for their semi-final.

She said: “I can speak for every single member of the squad when I say we will play as long as we get the green light, we would play through absolutely anything to be involved at this stage.

“My ankle is great. My mum actually rolled her ankle a couple of days ago, so she’s taken all the attention away from me now.

“But no, I had a scare. Obviously I want to be involved, and I want to be available to help the team any way they need me. But obviously played that game, the semi-final and ready to go tomorrow.”

Williamson missed out on the World Cup after sustaining an anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injury in April 2023, and was forced to watch their loss to Spain – in England’s first final at a global showpiece – from the stands.

“It was awful,” she admitted. “I think once you’re part of a team, being on the outside, and I know how tired you are when you get to that stage, how much a tournament takes out of you, and to be completely useless, that probably bothered me the most.

“But to sit with the families, knowing what they go through, that actually makes me reflect on this tournament, and we haven’t been very kind to them at all.

Sarina Wiegman is happy to have a full squad to choose from (Nick Potts/PA)

“But I think that feels like a really long time ago, which is probably a benefit for the whole squad.

“Anybody would give anything to be part of their team when they’re going through moments like that.

“It was tough. The only plus was sitting next to Jill (Scott) I suppose, and sharing it with somebody who knew what it felt like.”

Asked about the importance of having her skipper free to face Spain, Wiegman added: “Of course, I’m very happy with that, as I am very happy that we have 23 players available tomorrow.

“And yeah, Leah has a big role in the team, so it’s really nice to have her on the pitch.”