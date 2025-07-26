Injury doubt Lauren James trains as England prepare for Euro 2025 final

Lauren James has trained with the England squad in Zurich the morning before the defending champions meet Spain in the Euro 2025 final.

James was forced off at half-time of their extra-time semi-final comeback over Italy with what boss Sarina Wiegman described as an ankle issue.

Asked for an update on the Chelsea forward’s fitness on Friday, Wiegman said: “She’s still recovering. She’s doing things on the pitch and we have two more days so we’re going to give her time.

Sarina Wiegman, centre, hopes to have her full squad available (Nick Potts/PA)

“I don’t know yet [if she’ll be ready], but that’s what we’re going to go for, 23 players available for the game on Sunday.”

All 23 members of Wiegman’s squad trained at Sportanlage Au on Saturday.

England then travel to Basel to meet World Cup holders Spain – who beat them in that tournament’s 2023 Sydney final – to decide the title.

Kick-off for the St Jakob-Park final is 5pm in the UK.