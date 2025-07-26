India hit back after Ben Stokes lifts England’s hopes of wrapping up Test series

England captain Ben Stokes ended a two-year Test century drought but opposite number Shubman Gill and opener KL Rahul gave India hope of escaping Emirates Old Trafford with a draw.

Stokes advancing from an overnight 77 to 141 was his first three-figure Test score since the 2023 Ashes and his 14th overall, helping England to 669 all out – their highest home total in the Bazball era.

Chris Woakes’ double-wicket maiden when India had not eaten into a 311-run first-innings deficit might have had England dreaming of sealing an unassailable 3-1 series lead in four days but Gill and Rahul had other ideas.

Gill survived a tricky period after lunch to reach stumps on 78 not out, with Rahul unbeaten on 87, and the pair have given India, who closed on 174 for two to trail by 137, reason to believe they can see out the final day of this fourth Rothesay Test and set up a Kia Oval decider next week.

Gill offered one chance just before getting to 50 as he was put down by Liam Dawson, who offered England control with his left-arm spin but could not make the breakthrough in recording 22-8-36-0.

Stokes curiously did not bring himself on in the 63 overs his side sent down, with even Joe Root called upon to bowl five, despite England’s talismanic all-rounder claiming five for 72 first time around.

Stokes has this week become just the fourth Englishman to record a century and a five-wicket haul in the same Test – after Tony Greig, Ian Botham and Gus Atkinson – and England struggled in his absence.

He suffered with cramp in his left leg the previous evening but showed no obvious signs when batting or fielding of the issue lingering.

Ben Stokes had a good time with the bat at Old Trafford (Martin Rickett/PA)

Indeed, he was put through his paces first thing when England resumed on 544 for seven as he had to scamper to complete a single, getting home despite despite Anshul Kamboj’s direct hit from mid-on.

While Liam Dawson was bowled by a Jasprit Bumrah scuttler for 26, having fended off a lifter from a length the previous ball, Stokes raced to 99 but spent seven balls and a nervy wait to bring up a ton.

He did so with a leg-side glance for four off Mohammed Siraj, then removed his helmet and left glove and made a customary crooked finger gesture while staring skywards in tribute to his late father, Ged.

Stokes then moved into the 7,000 runs, 200 wickets club in Tests – Jacques Kallis and Sir Garfield Sobers are the other members – in style by belting Washington Sundar back over his head for six.

Ravindra Jadeja was twice taken the distance by Stokes as England went beyond 650, but he and Carse, who made a useful 47, holed out to the spinner, leaving India a tricky 15-minute period to bat before lunch.

Chris Woakes, right, celebrates the wicket of India’s Sai Sudharsan (Martin Rickett/PA)

Woakes made the breakthrough with his fourth ball when Yashasvi Jaiswal was squared up and edged to first slip, where Joe Root was unable to cling on at the first attempt but scooped up the rebound.

Sai Sudharsan was then surprised by the extra bounce as his attempt to shoulder arms caught the edge to Harry Brook but Gill survived the hat-trick ball, struck on the pads and obviously drifting down leg.

He was still on nought when Jofra Archer lobbied Stokes to query a yorker that speared into Gill’s pads immediately after lunch. However, third umpire Kumar Dharmasena was unable to discern whether Gill’s bat or pad had been struck first so Ahsan Raza’s original decision stood and England lost a review.

Gill was then struck on the bottom glove in the same over, which he took off to reveal a bandaged hand, but India’s number four refused to be cowed and rode out the storm before finding some fluency.

KL Rahul flourished with the bat (Martin Rickett/PA)

There were two eye-catching, back-to-back straight drives for four off Brydon Carse, who drew Gill’s edge on 46 only for Dawson to spill a difficult chance diving to his right at backward point.

Stokes stayed out of the attack and Rahul came out of his shell, catching up with then overtaking Gill.

Rahul continued his record of a 50-plus score in every Test in this series and he and Gill patiently saw India through to stumps in glorious batter-friendly conditions.