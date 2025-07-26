Euro 2025 final key battles as England seek revenge for Spain’s World Cup win

England and Spain will do battle in a second consecutive major final at the European Women’s Championship on Sunday.

Spain got the better of Sarina Wiegman’s side in the World Cup decider two years ago but England will be bidding to retain the trophy they won in 2022.

Here, the PA news agency looks at the key contests on the pitch that could decide the match.

Alessia Russo v Irene Paredes

Alessia Russo, left, fights for the ball with Irene Paredes (Bradley Collyer/PA)

Spain have not conceded a goal in the knockout stages and have hugely experienced captain Paredes at the centre of their defence. They are undoubtedly a tough nut to crack but Germany showed in the semi-finals that a direct approach can cause them issues. Russo’s only goal at the tournament so far came in the big group-stage win over Wales but her workrate and ability to lead the line make her a key player for England whether or not she is on the scoresheet. Paredes will not have fond memories of Russo’s pressing in Arsenal’s recent Champions League victory against Barcelona.

Keira Walsh v Aitana Bonmati

The midfield battle is likely to be key to deciding the outcome, and Spain have big hitters in Alexia Putellas and Bonmati, who has won the Ballon d’Or Feminin the last two years. Walsh knows the pair’s strengths extremely well having spent two and a half years as team-mates of both at Barcelona. The technical ability of Spain’s midfield means it would be a surprise if they do not dominate possession and Walsh may well have to sacrifice her own ball-playing ambitions to a degree to try to be a disruptor and help prevent England’s defence coming under too much threat.

Keira Walsh, centre left, and Aitana Bonmati, centre right, used to be team-mates at Barcelona (Aaron Chown/PA)

Leah Williamson v Esther Gonzalez

A big concern for Wiegman and England fans will be how shaky the defence has looked at times. While England have managed to dig themselves out of their self-made holes so far, similar generosity against Spain could see them heavily punished. England captain Williamson has a key role to play in marshalling the backline and in trying to blunt the danger of Spain striker Esther Gonzalez. The Gotham FC forward is the tournament’s top goalscorer with four, although she has not yet found the net in the knockout stages.