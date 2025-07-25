Sarina Wiegman v Montse Tome – managers battling for Euro 2025 glory

Sunday’s Euro 2025 final offers up a rematch of the 2023 World Cup final as England seek revenge against Spain.

Both England boss Sarina Wiegman and Spain coach Montse Tome were on the sidelines for Spain’s 1-0 win in Sydney two years ago, but where Wiegman was seeking a second major trophy with the Lionesses, Tome was then assistant to Jorge Vilda.

Here, the PA news agency take a look at the two women who will lead their sides out in Basel.

Sarina Wiegman

Wiegman’s appointment in September 2021 was a statement from England.

The FA hired a manager who had won Euro 2017 with the Netherlands on home soil before guiding her home country to the final of the 2019 World Cup, gaining global recognition as one of the very best in the game.

That success has continued with England. Her arrival was delayed by the postponed Tokyo Olympics but Wiegman took over what had been a struggling side and instantly delivered results, culminating in victory at Euro 2022 less than a year into her reign.

That success at Wembley made Wiegman the first coach to deliver back-to-back European titles for different nations.

They followed it up with a win over world champions the United States before adding the Arnold Clark Cup and the Finalissima to the trophy cabinet.

The following year, amid rumours that rival nations wanted to poach Wiegman, England reached the final of the World Cup despite missing several key players, but Olga Carmona’s goal broke English hearts as Wiegman finished a World Cup runner-up again.

Despite that disappointment, the FA’s faith in Wiegman was clear as she signed a new contract through to 2027.

Montse Tome

Montse Tome was assistant when Spain won the World Cup (Nick Potts/PA)

Spain’s moment of glory in Australia was swiftly followed by controversy. RFEF boss Luis Rubiales kissed forward Jennifer Hermoso during the trophy presentation – for which he was later found guilty of sexual assault – and when he was forced out of the federation, coach Jorge Vilda also followed.

Out of that, Tome stepped up from her position as an assistant to become the first female coach of the Spanish team.

The former midfielder, capped five times in a playing career during which she won two Spanish titles, one with Levante and one with Barcelona, moved into coaching straight after her retirement in 2018 and was appointed to Vilda’s staff in the same year after gaining her UEFA Pro Licence.

When she stepped up to the top job in 2023 there were question marks over whether she was ready and although Spain won the Nations League in February 2024, beating France in the final, those critics returned after they finished fourth at the Paris Olympics.

But Spain have won every game so far at Euro 2025 and if they finish it off with the trophy on Sunday, those doubters will be silenced.