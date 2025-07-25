Sarina Wiegman says Euro 2025 ‘craziest’ run of tournament matches in her career

England boss Sarina Wiegman concedes Euro 2025 is the “craziest” run of tournament matches in her managerial career.

The Dutchwoman’s defending champions are now just one win away from their second major trophy, but will need to seek revenge on Spain – who beat them in the World Cup final two summers ago – to secure back-to-back European titles.

To reach this point, the Lionesses have leaned on late heroics, a never-say-die attitude, a sprinkle of luck and the wisdom of a head coach described by her Football Association boss as priceless, one who has now led teams to an unprecedented five consecutive major-tournament finals.

“In this environment you have challenges all the time. Before the World Cup, we had challenges with players who were injured,” said Wiegman.

“Of course, we prepare a lot and we know the players really well. We think of scenarios, ‘Who is the first player to select? Who is the second?’. You’re prepared for challenges.

“But in this tournament, it has been the craziest one with how the games went. That has been different.”

Wiegman was forced to navigate through tumult even before the tournament started.

The shock retirements of Euro 2022-winning goalkeeper Mary Earps and attacking midfielder Fran Kirby were followed by veteran defender Millie Bright – who captained England at the 2023 World Cup – withdrawing from selection to prioritise her physical and mental health.

“Of course, the challenge ahead of the tournament – whether players are available or not – the result is the same as an injured player or a player who is not available,” said Wiegman.

“You have to move on to what you want and who is ready to compete.”

Some of those primed to do battle were expected – like Lucy Bronze, the 33-year-old now seven-time major tournament veteran Wiegman hailed as “one of a kind”, after she sparked England’s stunning quarter-final comeback over Sweden with a late goal, then emphatically netted the winning penalty with the Lionesses’ seventh try.

But surprise standouts have also emerged in Switzerland, perhaps none so powerfully as 19-year-old Michelle Agyemang, twice England’s saviour with equalisers in their quarter and semi-final comebacks.

Speaking to Agyemang, who has won three of her four England caps at this tournament, or 21-year-old Chelsea forward Aggie Beever-Jones, paints a picture of Wiegman as a maternal figure, particularly for her seven major-tournament debutants.

“Yeah (I feel like a mum)”, agreed Wiegman. “You know, sometimes when people say about ‘the girls’ I think, are they meaning my daughters, or are they meaning my team.

“So that’s tricky, I’m kind of a caring person so I need to, maybe that’s the part, I care about them but at the same time I’m the coach, I’m making these hard decisions at the moment so sometimes you should leave that caring and leave it up to them.

“They’re grown-up women! But at least a mum should care.”

Wiegman is under contract until after the 2027 World Cup. On Thursday, FA chief Mark Bullingham said she was “not for sale” and “no price at all” would be tempting enough to allow her to be prised away.

And while she admits some of the attention is “awkward”, Wiegman added: “Of course I find it very special too. But I do believe that everyone plays his or her part in the success.

“What I’m trying to do is bring people together in the best possible way, players and staff and the people around me are really, really good. And if they perform at their highest level, then the chance of winning a game is the highest possible. And that’s what I’m trying to do.

“I think I’m pretty good at bringing people together, but without the quality, you’re not going to win a tournament.”