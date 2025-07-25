Newcastle team-mates look forward to Alexander Isak return ‘when he’s fit’

Dan Burn and Bruno Guimaraes are hoping Alexander Isak will choose to stay with them at Newcastle amid reports he has asked to explore a move away.

The Sweden international did not travel with the rest of the Magpies squad for a pre-season tour of Asia, with the club stating this was due to a minor thigh injury.

Hours later reports emerged that Isak, who has been linked with a big-money move to Liverpool, had told club executives he wanted to look at a transfer away from St James’ Park.

Burn, speaking from Singapore ahead of Newcastle’s match against Arsenal on Sunday, told Sky Sports News: “If we lost any player it would upset a tight-knit group that’s been together for two or three years now.

“Obviously any player that leaves, it doesn’t help, but from our point of view (we have to) just control what we can control.

“At the moment we’re looking forward to getting Alex back when he’s fit.”

Brazilian midfielder Guimaraes added: “We want to keep our best players. (Isak) is not here because he’s in treatment in Newcastle.

Bruno Guimaraes, left, says Newcastle want to keep ‘top striker’ Alexander Isak, right (Owen Humphreys/PA)

“He is a top striker, his (record over the) last three seasons speaks by itself, he’s a top player. But as far as I know he just stayed there because of his injury, his treatment with the club.”

Former Newcastle striker Alan Shearer said the club had made themselves look “ridiculous” by citing injury as the reason for Isak’s absence.

The club have yet to comment on reports Isak has asked to leave.

Isak scored 23 goals for Newcastle last season and still has three years left on his current contract.