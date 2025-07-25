Luke Littler finishes with a flourish to reach World Matchplay semi-finals

Luke Littler produced an impressive 11-dart leg to seal a 16-14 victory over Andrew Gilding in their Betfred World Matchplay quarter-final.

The world champion never went behind and produced a 103.91 average to set up a semi-final against Josh Rock at Blackpool.

Littler had a five-leg advantage at one point in the contest, during which he produced 18 maximums.

Josh Rock saw off Gerwyn Price (PA)

However, Gilding set up a tense finish – with a 160 finish the highlight of a three-leg streak by the former UK Open champion.

Littler, 18, said afterwards: “I just had to stay focused, and I’m so glad to get over the line.

“Andrew is a top player. He fought back really well, and that’s why he’s a major champion.

“He’s such a tough opponent, but I didn’t panic. I missed a few doubles at times, but my scoring power was really strong tonight.

“The atmosphere was unbelievable. I really didn’t want to go to a tie-break, so to hit an 11-darter with back-to-back 180s was class.”

Rock managed a 104.02 average in his 16-11 win over Gerwyn Price, the fourth quarter-final to be played at the Winter Gardens.

The victor said afterwards: “I can’t wait to finally play Luke on the big stage. The darting world will be watching that game.

“Luke is one of my close friends behind the scenes. Hopefully we both turn up, but I’m sure it will be a cracking game.”

Saturday’s other best-of-33 leg semi-final sees James Wade face Jonny Clayton.