Lions eye series victory against Australia- talking points ahead of second Test

The British and Irish Lions are aiming to complete their first series victory since 2013 when they clash with Australia in the second Test. Here, the PA news agency examines five talking points heading into their collision at Melbourne Cricket Ground.

Lions move in for the kill

A flawless record of seven wins since arriving Down Under has placed the Lions on the brink of an achievement that has only been managed twice before in the professional era. Successful Lions tours are the exception, not the rule, but they are overwhelming favourites to crush Australia for the second time. The persistent rain forecast to fall throughout Saturday could be a leveller, but on the strength of a one-sided first Test, Andy Farrell’s men should be comfortable winners.

Do or die for Australia

The Wallabies are not just playing to keep the series alive, but also their credibility as a tour destination for the elite of British and Irish rugby. These are difficult times for Australian rugby and even though their precarious finances have been shored up by the Lions’ visit, problems abound on and off the field. It is imperative that they take the series to a decider by rising to the occasion in Melbourne. If they lose again, calls for the Lions to instead turn their attention to the mouth-watering prospect of a tour to France will only grow louder.

Down but not out

For all their difficulties, Joe Schmidt’s men are not without hope for their shot at levelling the series. They scored more points in the second-half at Suncorp Stadium where, unexpectedly, their bench made the greater impact. Reinforcing their assault on the Lions are the return of powerful forwards Rob Valetini and Will Skelton, whose very presence after missing the first Test because of calf injuries should prevent their pack being bullied again. Valetini’s ball carrying at the blindside flanker is a particularly important weapon.

Comeback king

One of the most fascinating stories of the tour took another twist when Owen Farrell was named on the bench for the MCG clash. If he comes on, the former England captain will be making his first Test appearance in almost two years. Even after two quietly encouraging performances on tour, including a full 80 minutes on Tuesday when he proved his fitness following a season of injury setbacks, the involvement of Andy Farrell’s son as a late call-up divides opinion, but so far his presence has only benefitted the squad.

Stage set for Russell

Much of the spotlight this week has fallen on Owen Farrell, allowing the Lions’ real star to glide into the second Test relatively unnoticed. In Brisbane, Finn Russell was mesmerising at times during a first half when his passing repeatedly unlocked Australia’s defence. Aided by a dominant pack and the generalship of scrum-half Jamison Gibson Park, the 32-year-old is functioning at the peak of his powers and has another opportunity to prove that on current form, he is the game’s standout fly-half.