James Guy hopes to make a splash at another Olympic Games

James Guy is targeting a trip to the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles after admitting he has never been happier in his swimming career.

The 29-year-old, a six-times Olympic medallist, will head into the World Aquatics Championships in Singapore with one eye firmly on LA and retirement currently far from his thoughts.

Guy said: “Yes, 100 per cent LA is in the plan. Obviously I’ll be 32, turning 33, but I don’t look like I’m going to change much in the next couple of years unless something drastically goes wrong.”

James Guy (second from left) has never been happier with his swimming career (John Walton/PA)

A member of the Great Britain 4×200 metres freestyle team which retained its Olympic title in Paris last summer after taking gold at the 2023 World Championships in Fukuoka, Guy is one of the nation’s most decorated swimmers.

Asked what he still had to tick off, he replied: “Nothing really. I would say just in terms of where I am right now, I’m the happiest I’ve probably ever been in terms of my swimming career.

“That’s why I’m still going, obviously, back on my best again, hitting personal best times.

“I think in terms of athletes of my age, it doesn’t really happen that often, so to be where I am right now, really enjoying the sport, I’ll try to do for as long as I can.”

James Guy and his 4x200m freestyle relay team-mates were guests at Wimbledon (Adam Davy/PA)

The British quartet of Guy, Tom Dean, Duncan Scott and Matt Richards face stern competition for top spot on the podium in Singapore with the Americans in impressive form at their trials.

They will walk out having been lauded by the crowds at Wimbledon having been invited along with their partners into the Royal Box for the middle Sunday of the tournament.

Guy said: “We had a really good day, had some great seats. The food was fantastic – we ate scones and food all day and had lunch with the chairwoman of the club. I was talking to her and she said that Tom Cruise was in my seat the day before, so it was actually really, really cool.”

Asked if he and his team-mates should have been eating scones as they prepares for the World Championships, he replied with a smile: “I know. I only had a couple. Matt had more than me – he probably didn’t tell you that, did he? I had two or three.”