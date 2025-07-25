England’s Joe Root goes third on all-time Test run-scorers’ list

England batter Joe Root moved up to third on the all-time Test run-scorers’ list on Friday, leaping above India’s Rahul Dravid and South Africa’s Jacques Kallis.

Already England’s most prolific run-scorer in the format, Root overtook Dravid by reaching 30 on the third morning of the fourth Rothesay Test against India at Emirates Old Trafford.

Root adding just one further run under glorious blue skies in Manchester two balls later took him past Kallis and he is now only behind Australia’s Ricky Ponting and India’s Sachin Tendulkar.

The 34-year-old could yet overhaul Ponting’s haul of 13,378 if he gets to 120 in this innings, although the great Tendulkar’s record of 15,921 remains some way off.

Root overtook Sir Alastair Cook’s previous England record of 12,472 runs in Pakistan last October, while the Yorkshireman is also the country’s leading ODI run-scorer, going past Eoin Morgan last month.