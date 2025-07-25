Christian Horner’s replacement tasked with ‘reducing outside noise’ at Red Bull

Christian Horner’s replacement Laurent Mekies said he has been tasked with ‘reducing the outside noise’ at Red Bull after revealing he has received several messages of support from his sacked predecessor.

Mekies – speaking for the first time since he was dramatically elevated into the Red Bull hotseat ahead of this weekend’s Belgian Grand Prix – praised Horner for being “nothing else than supportive” since he took over as Red Bull CEO and team principal 16 days ago.

The 51-year-old Horner was released from his post after the British Grand Prix, with Sunday’s race at Spa-Francorchamps marking the first in Red Bull’s two-decade history in Formula One without him at the helm.

Christian Horner was removed as Red Bull team principal and CEO earlier this month (David Davies/PA)

Horner oversaw 14 world championships, but the last 18 months of his reign were overshadowed by allegations of “inappropriate behaviour” from a female colleague – Horner always denied the claims and was twice exonerated – the subsequent departure of a number of his key allies and doubts about star driver Max Verstappen’s future.

“You don’t see weaknesses, but a lot of good ideas to get that Red Bull energy back, and perhaps to reduce that noise from outside, and just concentrate on racing, and that is what we are going to try and do together,” said Mekies.

“I have spoken (with Horner) and he has been nothing but supportive, even in the extremely difficult context for him.

“He was the first one to text, the first one to call, and even yesterday, or this morning, we texted each other again. Nobody is going to replace his character or be a like-for-like replacement.

“They (Red Bull) have been showing season after season that they are the best in the world, and if they are not (the best) they are very close.

“I don’t think anyone doubts what Red Bull is here to do in terms of an objective in the short-term, mid-term or long-term, which is to fight for wins and world championships so in terms of a mission statement that is what I am here to do.”

Mekies’ promotion from Red Bull’s junior team, RB, coincided with Horner’s exit. The F1 team’s parent company, Red Bull GmbH said Horner had been “released from his operational duties” but did not specify a reason.

Asked if he had been told the rationale behind Horner’s ousting, Mekies, 48, replied: “The short answer is no. We didn’t get into the whys and the why nows but they outlined the objectives for the team moving forward.

“I got a call from (Red Bull Managing Director) Oliver (Mintzlaff) and (Red Bull Motorsport Adviser) Helmut (Marko) and they asked if I would be interested in the job. Obviously it came out of the blue. I asked them if I could think about it for a few hours and I hung up the phone.

“It is difficult to digest but the first thing that comes into your mind is, ‘well, wait a second, this is Red Bull, and they are asking you to step into that job’. So you pick up the phone, and you say, ‘of course, it will be an honour and a privilege’.

“Christian was extremely supportive of me over the past two years so there are mixed emotions, but the dominant one is that Red Bull have called me and if you think you need me here I will be there.”

Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff admitted he will miss Christian Horner (David Davies/PA)

Horner’s former rival, the Mercedes boss Toto Wolff, told Sky Sports: “In a way (I will miss Horner). He was one of the main cast, someone that was controversial and polarising.

“That was good from the entertainment factor, and from that perspective, he will be missed. His track record speaks for itself.

“I don’t think he’s gone forever, he could pop up in some other function. I need to be careful, he could rock up in the FIA, then I’m really in the s***.”