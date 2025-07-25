Cattle cull forces change to Tour de France stage route

Changes have been made to Friday’s stage 19 of the Tour de France due to the culling of cows taking place in the Col des Saisies area.

The discovery of a contagious disease amongst cattle has meant the route will be shortened from 129.9 kilometres to just 95km with two climbs – the 11.3km Cote d’Hery-sur-Ugine and the 13.7km Col des Saisies – removed.

An outbreak of nodular dermatitis meant the affected herd has needed to be culled and race organisers have taken the decision to divert the route in light of “distress” amongst those farmers concerned.

In a statement ahead of the Albertville-La Plagne stage, the Tour said: “The discovery of an outbreak of contagious nodular dermatitis affecting cattle in a herd located specifically in the Col des Saisies has necessitated the culling of the animals.

“In light of the distress experienced by the affected farmers and in order to preserve the smooth running of the race, it has been decided, in agreement with the relevant authorities, to modify the route of Stage 19 (Albertville–La Plagne) and to avoid the ascent to the Col des Saisies.

“The ceremonial start will take place as planned at the exit of Albertville. After a 7km parade, riders will head towards the D925, where the official start will be given.

“The race will then rejoin the original route shortly before Beaufort (at km 52.4 on the original schedule).

Tadej Pogacar is in the yellow jersey going into stage 19 (Mosa’ab Elshamy/AP)

“Due to this change, which notably bypasses the Col des Saisies, the stage will now cover a total distance of 95km instead of the originally planned 129.9km.”

During Thursday’s stage 18, Tadej Pogacar conquered his demons on the Col de la Loze to stretch his advantage in yellow amidst a hailstorm, as Ben O’Connor wrapped up the stage win.

On the mountain where Pogacar famously cracked in 2023 as Jonas Vingegaard rode away to his second Tour crown, Pogacar was the one gaining time two years later as a late dig at the summit saw him add 11 seconds to an overall lead that now stands at four minutes 26 seconds over Vingegaard.