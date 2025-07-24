Rishabh Pant returns despite injury as India battle on at Old Trafford

Rishabh Pant extraordinarily defied an injury to his right foot to resume his innings after England made a couple of breakthroughs on the second morning of the fourth Rothesay Test.

Less than 24 hours after retiring hurt on 37 and being driven off the Emirates Old Trafford pitch on a golf buggy for scans, Pant limped back on to the field before India took an early lunch on 321 for six.

India have confirmed Pant, who was seen arriving at the ground in a moon boot, will not keep wicket, with substitute fielder Dhruv Jurel set to take the gloves when England bat.

Reports in India suggest Pant suffered a fractured metatarsal when inside edging a Chris Woakes yorker on to his right foot although the tourists have not publicly announced the severity of the problem.

Pant was given a standing ovation when he emerged from the pavilion, trudging slowly down the steps, and he played and missed at his first couple of balls, while he was struck on the glove by Ben Stokes.

Playing regulations stipulate he is not allowed a runner and he hobbled through for a couple of singles to end a session shortened by 10 minutes by rain on 39 not out, with Washington Sundar unbeaten on 20.

England immediately took the second new ball and Jofra Archer struck in his first over in helpful conditions, squaring up Ravindra Jadeja, who was on his way for 20 after nicking to second slip.

Jofra Archer made an early breakthrough (Martin Rickett/PA)

The hosts were then frustrated despite the seam and swing on offer as overnight batter Shardul Thakur and Sundar put on 48 to take India past 300 before Stokes claimed his third wicket of the innings.

Thakur fell nine runs short of his fifty after being persuaded into a drive, with a thick edge flying to gully, where Ben Duckett leapt to his left to take a terrific catch before Pant re-emerged.

He played and missed at his first couple of balls off Stokes and was then struck on the glove, having only just recovered from a finger injury he suffered at Lord’s last week.

Pant, though, settled gradually and was still there when the heavens opened to bring a slightly early end to the session.