Keely Hodgkinson set to make return at Lausanne Diamond League meet in August

Olympic 800 metres champion Keely Hodgkinson will race in her signature event at the Lausanne Diamond League meet on August 20.

It is the first competition the 23-year-old has entered since pulling out of two planned starts to her season, June’s Stockholm Diamond League meet and the London Athletics Meet earlier this month.

Hodgkinson was ruled out of her own inaugural “Keely Klassic” in February with a hamstring issue, then suffered a setback before Stockholm.

Her team has said she plans to arrive at September’s World Athletics Championships in Tokyo in “peak form”, aiming for her first world title after finishing second at the last two world championships.

Georgia Hunter-Bell has also entered the 800 metres (Adam Davy/PA)

The 800 metres in Lausanne will also feature fellow Briton Jemma Reekie, a four-time Diamond League winner, and Hodgkinson’s M11 Track Club training partner Georgia Hunter-Bell.

Hunter-Bell collected 1500 metres bronze at the Paris 2024 Olympics, and won the 800 metres at the 2025 London Diamond League in a season’s-best one minute 56.74 seconds.

The 31-year-old shared after her London triumph that she is mulling over the idea of competing in both middle-distances in Tokyo, and may take advice from Dame Kelly Holmes, who famously won both events at the 2004 Olympics in Athens.