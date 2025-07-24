James Wade holds off Gian van Veen to reach Matchplay semi-finals

James Wade rolled back the years to move within two wins of emulating his 2007 World Matchplay triumph in Blackpool.

Wade thrilled the Winter Gardens crowd with a 16-13 quarter-final victory over Gian van Veen after early double trouble had left him 4-1 adrift.

After winning eight consecutive legs to lead 9-4, the 42-year-old Englishman had to withstand a Van Veen fightback before crossing the finishing line.

“I thought I’d thrown it away,” Wade told Sky Sports after reaching his 10th Matchplay semi-final.

“He was quite weak early on in the game, I just thought I’d pummel him now and I couldn’t do it.

“Towards the end he was coming back and it was God’s gift to me (winning), not my ability. That is for sure.

“I was disgusted (with the start) but he didn’t make the most of his opportunities. I’m just so happy now, I’m buzzing.

“I was so nervous, it was awful. I was tight and anxious and I don’t need to be because I can play darts.”

There was a 19-year age gap between the pair, with Wade having made his made his television debut at the 2003 BDO World Championship eight months after Van Veen was born.

But it was the experienced Wade who began nervously in missing his first 11 darts at a double – the same number as his total of missed doubles in 28 legs in beating Joe Cullen and Wessel Nijman – and Van Veen capitalised in the opening mini-session.

The Machine looked bemused at his malfunctioning on the big stage, but the first break did him a power of good.

Wade rattled off the next eight legs with his heavy scoring putting the 2024 world youth champion under enormous pressure.

Van Veen recovered from that assault to trade legs, but breaking rather than holding was what was required from his perspective and Wade kept him at bay.

The Dutchman finally broke to get within two legs at 13-11 and had two darts at double 16 to move to within one.

But Van Veen slipped wide of the wire and Wade held on for another marvellous Blackpool memory 18 years on from capturing the title.

Jonny Clayton will meet Wade in Saturday’s semi-final after a comfortable 16-7 victory over Stephen Bunting.

The Ferret was out of the traps fast to whitewash Bunting 5-0 in the first mini-session, averaging over 110 and decorating his domination with a 160 checkout in the third leg.

Welshman Clayton never looked back and coasted home.

“Stephen didn’t play his best game but I kept him under pressure and I played well,” said Clayton, the 2023 Matchplay finalist, after recording two 11-dart legs.

“I didn’t expect to be 5-0 ahead, but I knew I had to attack and I’m so pleased to get over that finish line.”