Garry Ringrose withdrawn from Lions squad due to concussion

Garry Ringrose was a last-minute withdrawal from the British and Irish Lions team to face Australia on Saturday because of concussion, head coach Andy Farrell has revealed.

Farrell had intended to field an all-Ireland centre combination of Bundee Aki and Ringrose at the expense of Scotland’s Sione Tuipulotu and Huw Jones for the Lions’ shot at completing a series triumph at Melbourne Cricket Ground.

However, the concussion symptoms that ruled Ringrose out of the 27-19 victory in the first Test returned during Thursday’s final training session.

Farrell was leaving the practise field to officially announce the team when Ringrose self-reported the setback, resulting in the late change to the Lions’ midfield plans. The symptoms resurfaced despite the Ireland star playing 64 minutes in his comeback against the First Nations and Pasifika XV on Tuesday.

It means Jones continues at outside centre and is joined by Aki in a repeat of the combination that started the 52-12 rout of Queensland Reds on July 2. Aki has been brought in due to Tuipulotu being ruled out by a tight hamstring.

“Garry was actually selected and unfortunately after training he’s had to pull out,” Farrell said.

“It’s head-related again. It was literally as I was walking off the field. He came to me, and once that’s mentioned, that’s that.

“There was no incident. He was feeling good well in advance of Tuesday. He was fit and ready to play.

“There was no incident through the game on Tuesday at all, nothing yesterday (Wednesday) and nothing this morning, but with these type of things players are getting very good at telling the truth of how they feel, so it was a no-brainer to make the change straight away.

“It’s very easy to keep it to yourself and lie and not be honest and open. It was very big of him and the right thing to do, 100 per cent. For the team as well, not just for Garry.

“It’s unfortunate for Garry but we’ve always said it’s about the squad, and nothing but about the squad.”