When he talks, everyone listens – Garry Ringrose hails Owen Farrell’s leadership

Garry Ringrose has praised the leadership of Owen Farrell as the British and Irish maintained their winning momentum heading into Saturday’s crucial second Test against Australia.

The Lions emerged from Tuesday’s bruising collision with the First Nations and Pasifika XV with their 100 per cent record Down Under intact, but only after being forced to dig deep in a 24-19 victory.

Farrell captained the Lions for the first time in the maiden start of his fourth tour and acquitted himself well, proving he is ready for the attempt to close out the series against the Wallabies at Melbourne Cricket Ground if needed.

For 64 minutes he was part of a centre combination with Ringrose, who made a successful comeback from concussion to also put his hand up for the second Test.

Tempers flare between Farrell and First Nations and Pasifika XV’s Charlie Gamble (left) during the game in Melbourne (David Davies/PA)

“It was actually pretty cool to get a chance to play with Owen, who is someone I have admired for my whole career, especially in that kind of dogfight-type game,” Ringrose said.

“It was a challenging turnaround from the first Test with the travelling and then the captain’s run. He didn’t miss a beat in terms of leadership and bringing players with him.

“When he talks, everyone listens. What he’s saying is the right pitch and hits the spot every time. I could feel it out there as well.

“That’s not even talking about the rugby side of things – he has that ability at the line and physicality at the line when it’s needed.”

Ringrose celebrates scoring the Lions’ fourth try against the Brumbies on July 9 (Robbie Stephenson/PA)

Ringrose suffered his head injury against the ACT Brumbies on July 9, but it was only in the hours after the game that he realised all was not as it should be.

“Something wasn’t sitting right. I spoke with the doctor and he was really helpful and supportive over the next day,” Ringrose said.

“I didn’t quite feel right so we made a call to enter the protocol and do what the medics and Andy Farrell wanted.

“It’s a tough decision to make, but they only want what’s best for the player, so it is nice having that support.”