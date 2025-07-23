Marcus Rashford says Barcelona ‘feels like home’ after completing loan move

Marcus Rashford said Barcelona “feels like home” after joining the LaLiga champions on loan as he refused to criticise Manchester United.

Rashford has become the first of United’s five wantaway players to find a way out of Old Trafford, landing the move he has desired since January when he instead joined Aston Villa on loan until the end of the season.

Barca’s agreement includes an option to make the deal permanent. That clause is reported to be 35million euros (£30.3million) and PA understands the deal sees Barcelona cover Rashford’s wages for the campaign.

“I want to win the biggest trophies and feel like Barcelona is a huge club in the football world so it is the perfect place,” Rashford said in a press conference.

“You see with the team last season, they have a young ambitious team and I want to add my qualities, my personality, improve the team and help them win…

“(It was) not difficult. I was clear on my preference from the beginning. Actually from maybe in January. It didn’t work out in January so I went to Aston Villa and enjoyed a good period there. I’m very grateful for the opportunity to play there.

“The summer came around very quickly, it was time to make another decision. My choice was easy. It’s a family club, something I’m used to from my past.

“It feels like home. I feel I made the right decision. I’m excited to get going and eager to play the first game in front of the fans.”

The 27-year-old came through the ranks at United but has not added to his 426 first-team appearances for the club since being hauled off in a Europa League match away to Viktoria Plzen on December 12.

Rashford has been training away from Amorim’s first-team squad (Martin Rickett/PA)

Along with Jadon Sancho, Alejandro Garnacho, Antony and Tyrell Malacia, Rashford had been training away from Ruben Amorim’s first-team squad since pre-season began as they explored their options in the transfer market.

Asked about United during his unveiling in Barcelona, Rashford said: “The situation with United is the club is in a period of change and they have been for a while. I don’t have anything bad to say about Manchester United as it has been an important part not only in my career but my life.

“I was grateful for the opportunity to play for them. But football is like life – not everything goes as simply as you thought and this is my next chapter. I’m fully focused on this and trying to improve myself and helping the team win trophies.

“I don’t have anything bad to say about United. I wish them all the best and hope they are successful in the future.”

Rashford departs 23rd in United’s all-time appearance list and as their 15th-highest scorer with 138 goals, having notched a brace on his February 2016 debut against FC Midtjylland in the Europa League.

He won five major trophies with his boyhood club and was crowned their player of the year in 2022-23 after scoring a career-high 30 goals, which saw him rewarded with a reported £325,000-a-week deal until 2028.

The Premier League club said: “Everyone at Manchester United wishes Marcus good luck for the season.”

Rashford, who scored 17 goals in 62 England appearances, will hope the move boosts his chances of going to next summer’s World Cup.