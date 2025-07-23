Marcus Rashford completes loan move to Barcelona

Manchester United outcast Marcus Rashford has completed a season-long loan switch to Barcelona.

The 27-year-old academy product has not added to his 426 first-team appearances for the Red Devils since being hauled off in a Europa League match away to Viktoria Plzen on December 12.

Rashford ended last season on loan at Aston Villa and is among five wantaway players that have been training away from Ruben Amorim’s first-team squad since pre-season began, as they explored their options in the transfer market.

The England international has now wrapped up the move he had hoped for, joining Barcelona on loan for the 2025/26 season.

“I’m very excited,” Rashford told Barcelona club media. “I think it’s a club where people’s dreams come true and they win big prizes. And what the club stands for really means a lot to me as well. It feels like home and this is a big factor in my choice to come here.

“For me it’s a family club and people are comfortable here, it’s a good place for good players to showcase their skills.”

Rashford added that he had enjoyed watching Barcelona since a young age and that he was attracted by coach Hansi Flick’s desire to build on a season in which they won LaLiga, the Copa del Rey and the Spanish Supercup.

“I’m definitely full of excitement and I’m just hungry to go out there and help this team win,” he said. “They won so much last year year and I can see the ambition of the club is to do even better, and as a player that’s what you want.

“It keeps you improving year on year and that’s what you need to be the best version of yourself. I’m excited to be here and I’m eager to get going.”

The LaLiga champions confirmed that they have an option to make the deal permanent. That clause is reported to be 35million euros (£30.3million) and PA understands the deal sees Barcelona cover Rashford’s wages for the campaign.

The Premier League club said: “Everyone at Manchester United wishes Marcus good luck for the season.”

Rashford completed the relevant paperwork on Wednesday and is set to wear the number 14 with the Blaugrana.

Rashford has been training away from Amorim’s first-team squad (Martin Rickett/PA)

Both he and Barca have made no secret of their hope to make the move happen this summer, with talks ramping up over the last week.

The forward landed in Catalonia on Sunday evening to tie up a deal that the player hope can kickstart his career and boost his hopes of going to next summer’s World Cup with England.

Rashford departs 23rd in United’s all-time appearance list and as their 15th-highest scorer with 138 goals, having notched a brace on his February 2016 debut against FC Midtjylland in the Europa League.

He won five major trophies with his boyhood club and was crowned their player of the year in 2022-23 after scoring a career-high 30 goals, which saw him rewarded with a reported £325,000-a-week deal until 2028.

Rashford has registered 17 goals in 62 England appearances and been to four major tournaments with his country. The forward missed his penalty in the European Championship final shootout defeat to Italy in 2021.

As Rashford heads to start a new chapter in Spain, work continues at Old Trafford to offload Jadon Sancho, Alejandro Garnacho, Antony and Tyrell Malacia.

The quartet have not travelled on United’s pre-season tour of the United States.