Liverpool complete signing of striker Hugo Ekitike from Eintracht Frankfurt

Liverpool have completed the signing of striker Hugo Ekitike from Eintracht Frankfurt.

A deal was reached between the two clubs on Monday for the 23-year-old to join Arne Slot’s Premier League champions, which the PA news agency understands to be for a guaranteed £69million plus a potential £10million in add-ons.

The striker, who scored 22 goals for Frankfurt in all competitions last season, flew to England on Tuesday to undergo a medical ahead of the deal’s completion and will now travel to Asia to join his new Liverpool team-mates on their pre-season tour.

PA understands Newcastle and Manchester United had been interested in Ekitike, whose capture continues Liverpool’s summer spending spree.

Florian Wirtz arrived from Bayer Leverkusen in an initial £100m deal that could rise to £116m, while Jeremie Frimpong also joined from the German club in a £29.5m switch and Milos Kerkez left Bournemouth for £40m.

Giorgi Mamardashvili has also linked up with Liverpool after agreeing a move from Valencia last August, along with fellow goalkeepers Armin Pecsi and Freddie Woodman.