Paul Gascoigne recovering at home after being released from hospital

Former England international Paul Gascoigne is recovering at home after being released from hospital.

The 58-year-old, who lives in Poole, Dorset, was admitted to intensive care on Friday after being found semi-conscious by a friend.

However, his management company has confirmed he has now been discharged and is working his way back to health at home.

Paul Gascoigne won 57 caps for England during a glittering playing career (Neil Munns/PA)

A statement from the MNT Agency read: “Paul voluntarily went into A&E on Friday after struggling with a throat condition (not by ambulance) he has had for a while. He is already back home and doing well.”

Gascoigne, who won 57 caps for his country, was discovered by Steve Foster, who works as his driver and personal assistant, and taken to hospital.

He was treated by intensive care staff and later moved to an acute medical unit, where his condition was said to be stable, and he has since been released.

Gateshead-born Gascoigne found fame as one of his generation’s most gifted football talents, making his name at Newcastle before spells with Tottenham, Lazio, Rangers, Middlesbrough and Everton.

However, life away from the pitch has at times proved challenging and his struggles with alcohol addiction and depression have been well-documented.