Hugo Ekitike set to put finishing touches to his big-money Liverpool switch

Eintracht Frankfurt striker Hugo Ekitike has flown to London to complete his big-money move to Liverpool, the PA news agency understands.

Arne Slot’s Premier League champions reached a deal with the German club on Monday to sign the 23-year-old for a guaranteed £69million plus a potential £10million in add-ons.

Frankfurt granted Ekitike permission to travel to England to complete the deal and the frontman is understood to have headed to the capital rather than Merseyside to complete the deal.

The striker is due to undergo his medical and sign a six-year deal before heading to Asia to join his new Liverpool team-mates on their pre-season tour.

PA understands Newcastle and Manchester United had been interested in Ekitike, who is set continue Liverpool’s summer spending spree.

Florian Wirtz arrived from Bayer Leverkusen in an initial £100m deal that could rise to £116m, while Jeremie Frimpong also joined from them in a £29.5m switch and Milos Kerkez left Bournemouth for £40m.

Giorgi Mamardashvili has also linked up with Liverpool after agreeing a deal with Valencia last August, along with fellow goalkeepers Armin Pecsi and Freddie Woodman.