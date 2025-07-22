Emma Raducanu earns straight-sets win over Marta Kostyuk in Washington

Emma Raducanu began her build-up towards next month’s US Open with an impressive straight-sets win over seventh seed Marta Kostyuk at the Mubadala DC Citi Open in Washington.

Playing her first singles match since stretching world number one Aryna Sabalenka in the third round of Wimbledon, Raducanu held off the Ukrainian world number 27 to pull through a gruelling encounter 7-6 (4) 6-4.

Both players struggled on serve in a 71-minute opening set, trading early breaks before inevitably edging into a tie-break which Raducanu won despite initially sacrificing a 4-0 lead.

The British number three, who made a rare doubles appearance alongside Elena Rybakina earlier this week, looked the fresher of the pair in tough conditions and cemented her superiority by breaking en route to establishing a 3-0 lead in the second set.

Kostyuk, who arrived in Washington having lost five singles matches in a row stretching back to May, rallied just when all seemed lost, breaking Raducanu back as she clawed back to parity at 4-4.

Having forced Kostyuk to serve to stay in the match, the Ukrainian handed Raducanu two match points with a double fault, and the Briton seized her second chance to book her place in the second round.

“Extremely good win,” Raducanu said in her on-court interview. “Playing Marta first round is extremely difficult and we’ve always had some tough matches.

Emma Raducanu is targeting another run at the US Open (Ben Whitley/PA)

“I’m happy with the way I fought through the first set and in the second, stayed tough when I needed to.”

Cameron Norrie completed a notable win over second seed and world number seven Lorenzo Musetti to book his place in the last 16.

Norrie, the world number 41, hit back from losing the opening set to triumph 3-6 6-2 6-3 and score his first win over a top 10-ranked player since reaching the quarter-finals at Indian Wells in 2023.