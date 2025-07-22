Durham toil as 22 wickets fall on first day at Taunton

Twenty-two wickets fell on a remarkable first day of Durham’s Rothesay County Championship match against Somerset at Taunton which ended with the visitors languishing on five for two in their second innings.

Craig Overton took six for 23 as Durham were bowled out for 145 before the hosts, boosted by a superb 89 from Tom Lammonby, chiselled their way to 250 all out despite George Drissell’s five for 59.

Durham’s hopes were further hit as opener Alex Lees and nightwatchman Callum Parkinson were dismissed when they returned to the crease.

Yorkshire shrugged off the absence of new overseas signing Imam-ul-Haq to reach 282 for four on the first day of their clash with leaders Surrey in Scarborough.

The Pakistan opener, nephew of the great Inzamam, warmed up with his new team-mates but was forced to remain on the sidelines due to visa issues and his replacement Will Luxton responded with a first-class best 71 off 118 balls.

Luxton’s knock was surpassed by James Wharton’s 78, with Finlay Bean contributing 57.

Captain Jonny Bairstow – whose own participation was in doubt due to the impending arrival of his child – stood on 19 when play was curtailed due to bad light. Dan Worrall took three for 49.

Essex’s hopes of avoiding relegation were boosted by a sturdy opening day against third-placed Sussex at Hove.

Jamie Porter took four for 30 as Sussex were bowled out for 204 and the visitors responded by reaching 152 for four at the close to leave them in a promising position.

Nottinghamshire reached 241 for five after being put in to bat by hosts Hampshire at Southampton.

Freddie McCann fired a fine 79 and Jack Haynes was unbeaten on 70 for the visitors, while Kyle Abbott added two more wickets to his season’s tally on a day that saw three hours lost to rain.

Ethan Brookes’ 80 helped Warwickshire muscle their way to a hard-earned 262 for eight against Warwickshire at Edgbaston.

Division Two leaders Leicestershire served up a statement of intent with a commanding opening day’s play against nearest challengers Derbyshire at Derby.

Openers Rishi Patel and Sol Budinger fell with no score on the board but Lewis Hill’s unbeaten 132, backed up by 115 from Rehan Ahmed and 99 not out by Peter Handscomb, helped their side reach an imposing 357 for three at stumps.

Middlesex were also well on their way to a big target as an unbeaten 199 stand from Max Holden – who stands on 137 not out – and Kane Williamson (88no) helped them reach 319 for the loss of just one wicket at Northwood.

Kent collapsed from 148 for three to 155 all out as Glamorgan took command on day one at Sophia Gardens, although the Welsh side were far from faultless in a response that reached 125 for four at close.

Matty Hurst was 105 not out as Lancashire reached 290 for six on a competitive first day against Gloucestershire at Cheltenham. Zaman Akhter’s four for 64 helped the hosts remain very much in with a shout.