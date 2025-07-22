Bryan Mbeumo excited to follow in Ronaldo’s footsteps at ‘biggest club’ Man Utd

Bryan Mbeumo began playing football in a Manchester United shirt with Cristiano Ronaldo on the back and is overjoyed to have the chance to follow in the great’s footsteps at the “biggest club in the world”.

After seven weeks and some tense talks between the clubs, the 25-year-old finally completed his move from Brentford on Monday for £65million plus a potential £6million in add-ons.

Mbeumo has signed a deal until 2030, with the option of a further season, at what he calls the “club of my dreams” – one whose shirt he wore as a kid growing up in France.

“For me, it’s the biggest club in the world, in England as well. I think the fans are crazy, the stadium is amazing, and I think every player wants to play here.

“I think my first top was a Manchester United top with Ronaldo behind. It’s just such a big club and, yeah, I’m really happy to be here.”

Mbeumo says he idolised Ronaldo and Lionel Messi growing up, as well as admiring Neymar and Eden Hazard, and joins Matheus Cunha in bolstering what has been a blunt United attack.

Bryan Mbeumo and Matheus Cunha are now Manchester United players (Steven Paston/PA)

The forward says the Brazil international will “bring something new” to a team that he is excited to get to know better when they head to the United States for their pre-season tour on Tuesday.

“I think it’s really important for me joining a new club,” Mbeumo said. “It’s important to create links as soon as possible, automatism as well with the team-mates, so in and out the pitch.

“The spirit is really important. Yeah, create a group, being involved as soon as possible, for me, it’s something really important.”

Mbeumo links up with United after scoring 20 Premier League goals for Brentford under Thomas Frank, who has since moved on to Tottenham and is someone he sees similarly to new boss Ruben Amorim.

“I think they have similar values,” he said. “He seems really close to his players and his mentality, his winning thinking every time. This is a thing that I need.

“It seems to be a really good group. I think the spirit is really important for winning and, yeah, with the gaffer I heard only good things about the team.”