All is fine now – Harry Maguire joining Man Utd tour after personal matter

Manchester United flew out for their pre-season tour of the United States without Harry Maguire but the defender has revealed he will join the squad on Wednesday after staying to deal with a personal matter.

The 32-year-old was a half-time introduction in Saturday’s 0-0 friendly draw with Leeds but was replaced in the 74th minute, then conspicuous by his absence from Tuesday’s 32-man tour squad.

The PA news agency understands Maguire remained at home due to a personal matter and the player has now confirmed he will only be a day late joining up with Ruben Amorim’s men Stateside.

Harry Maguire did not travel with United (Martin Rickett/PA)

“All is fine now,” Maguire posted on an Instagram story. “I will be travelling tomorrow to meet up with the squad. Thanks for your concern.”

Alejandro Garnacho, Antony, Jadon Sancho and Tyrell Malacia have unsurprisingly joined Barcelona-bound Marcus Rashford in being omitted from the travelling party heading for Chicago.

The five are searching for new clubs and have been training away from Ruben Amorim’s first-team squad since indicating that they wish to explore a future away from Old Trafford.

Bryan Mbeumo is part of the group after completing his move from Brentford on Monday for a fee rising to a potential £71million.

Fellow summer arrivals Matheus Cunha, whose partner recently gave birth, and Diego Leon are also on the plane.

Lisandro Martinez is included as he continues his rehabilitation from a cruciate ligament injury sustained in February. PA understands the United defender is not yet ready for team training.

Amorim’s side are flying from Manchester to their base in Chicago, where they will play Bournemouth at Soldier Field on July 30 as part of the Premier League Summer Series.

They start the pre-season tournament at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey – host of next year’s World Cup final – against West Ham on Saturday evening local time.

United finish their three-game trip against Everton at the Mercedes-Benz Arena in Atlanta on August 3.

Amorim’s side welcome Fiorentina, including United great David De Gea, to Old Trafford for their final warm-up friendly on August 9 – the weekend before their Premier League opener at home to Arsenal.